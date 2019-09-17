The announcement came on Sunday, when ABC shared the trailer of the special on their social media.
The trailer features Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, music industry veteran Bankulli, Naomi Campbell, and more.
Earlier speaking on the lion king album which was released on July 19, the multiple Grammy award-winning singer said she wanted to ensure that she worked with the best from Africa and not just sample sounds from Africa.
“This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wished to ensure we discovered the most effective expertise from Africa, and never simply use a number of the sounds and did my interpretation of it. I wished it to be genuine to what’s stunning concerning the music in Africa,” Beyoncé said.
Watch The Thriller below
ABeyC activated. @Beyonce Presents: #MakingTheGift. Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/suKar1CcQ4
— ABeyC (@ABCNetwork) September 15, 2019