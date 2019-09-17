The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, has been sworn in as the First Deputy Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States Parliament (ECOWAS).

The swearing-in was performed by the Speaker of the Parliament, Hon. Moustapha Cisse Lo, at the opening of the second extrordinary session of the Parliament in Monrovia, Liberia.

This was contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Umar Puma, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Wase replaced the former Deputy Speaker, Mr. Yusuf Lasun, who did not seek re-election to the Nigerian House of Representatives after the end of his tenure.

The statement said that Wase, as Lasun’s successor, was unanimously adopted by the Nigerian delegation to the Parliament as well as other members of the regional legislative body.

In his response after the swearing in, Wase promised to join hands with his colleagues in the Parliament to work towards the integration of the sub-region.

Wase thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him, assuring that he would bring his wealth of experience in the Nigerian House of Representatives to bear on the sub-regional parliament.

“I am grateful to my honourable colleagues for unanimously adopting me as the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

“My priority is to work harmoniously with my colleagues, especially the honourable speaker, Moustapha Cisse Lo, to advance the integration of the West African sub-region.

“I hope to bring my years of experience in the Nigerian legislature to bear on the ECOWAS Parliament”, he stated.

The NAN reports that the second ordinary session of the Parliament will hold between November and December, in Abuja, Nigeria.