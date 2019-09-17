Transfer: Nigerian Star Hints At Staying At Liverpool

Nigeria U-23 forward Taiwo Awoniyi is optimist he still has a future with Liverpool even though he has had many loan moves away from the club, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Awoniyi joined Liverpool four seasons ago but has since then gone on loan to FSV Frankfurt (Germany), NEC (Holland), Royal Excel Mouscron and Gent (both in Belgium).

The Nigerian player is now on another loan spell with Mainz in Germany but believes that he would sought his work permit and end his constant loan moves.

“For me, Jurgen Klopp is the best coach so far that I have met in my career,” he told Sporting Life.

“If not for an injury that I had during the Pre-season maybe Nigerians would have seen me on the tour of the United States with Liverpool in the pre-season but we had a discussion also and he talked quite good.

“This was why I went to Mainz because it was where Klopp started there. It is like his home and he said Taiwo you can go there and make it your home too.

“He said hopefully I would get my chance there and that maybe in the next one or two years the work permit is given I could come back but if not I would have to move on with my career.

“I think the most important thing to say about that is that even Liverpool is even looking forward to me to get the work permit that will make me eligible to play in the EPL.

“I believe this just past summer they had the best opportunity to sell me to another club permanently because they had a lot of clubs that showed interest in me but then they said they were not selling because they said they don’t need to sell me and that I am an amazing talent that could still blossom.”

According to him, “This was the reason they kept me. I had other chance to go to still stay in Belgium but the club wanted another adventure for me and so they asked me to secure a move to Germany probably a step further will enhance my chance of getting a work permit.

“It is suggested that once you can do well in one of the top five leagues in Europe it could enhance the prospect of playing in the English League.

“I went to Liverpool because I want to play in England. The most important thing is to keep oneself ready at all time.

“Hopefully, If I get a work permit one day glory be to God but if not, I will still enjoy my football and keep on working hard.”