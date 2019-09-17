Super Eagles To Play Brazil (See Date Plus Venue)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play Brazil in a friendly match in Singapore on October 13th during the next international break, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that the five-time World champions last played Nigeria in 2003 at the opening of the Abuja National Stadium.

The game ended 3-0 in Brazil’s favour with Nigeria set to use the match against the Samba Boys as preparation for the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Nigeria had recently played out a 2-2 draw with Ukraine in Dnipro with manager Gernot Rohr saying he would love to play an African country in a friendly clash.

“Now it’s time to focus on the Afcon qualifiers. The game against Ukraine has gone and the boys did very well in my opinion,” he said.

“Next month we have two possible windows and I think it will be good for us to have an African opponent because of the qualifiers in November.”

However, the Brazilian Football Confederation, selected the Nigerian team for a match since they are ranked among the best two side in Africa and also for their physical football.

Nigeria are 33rd on the global FIFA ranking while Brazil jumped one place to second after their home Copa America win in July.

After the Nigerian game, Tite’s men will take on 2019 Afcon runners-up Senegal at the National Stadium in Singapore.

The Selecao will also play two more friendly games in November in their final matches before the start of the CONMEBOL region’s World Cup qualifiers in March, 2019.

Nigeria finished third at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt but could not make it past Group D at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.