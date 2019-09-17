The Labour Party in River State has strongly condemned Governor Nyesom Wike‘s refusal to constitute his cabinet after four-month in office. Concise News reports.

The party, therefore, urged the governor to constitute his cabinet immediately to ensure effective governance and dividend of democracy in the state.

Concise News understands that the party Chairman in the state, Prince Reuben made the call at a news conference in Port Harcourt, on Monday.

According to Reuben, Governor Wike’s refusal to set-up a cabinet four months after the election is undemocratic.

He said the party was giving the governor a seven-day period to appoint a cabinet in the interest of the people.

Reuben further stated that the party withdrew its petition challenging the victory of Wike in court to enable the people to enjoy governance and dividends of democracy.

“It is becoming worrisome that after four months in office as the state governor, Wike has refused to properly constitute the state executive council.

“This must be condemned, we must all rise to the demand for good governance and dividend of democracy, the government cannot be a one-man show,” he said.

The chairman further said that his party would mobilize civil society groups and other stakeholders in the state to protest against the governor’s refusal to appoint cabinet members.

He also urged Wike to concentrate on governance by initiating capital projects.

“The governor should also revisit the Greater Port Harcourt City project. Rivers people need to see what the huge financial resources of the state are being used for,” he said.

Concise News had reported that Governor Wike said he is yet to form his cabinet because he was searching for passionate and dedicated people to work for the oil-rich State.

This news medium understands that Wike stated this on Monday while speaking during the submission of the report by the Committee for Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools in Rivers State.

He insisted that he would not be moved by criticisms, because he is committed to doing what is right for the state.

Wike said: “I have not formed my cabinet because I am taking my time to monitor and look at people who would work with passion for Rivers State.

“Politics is involved, but you must be ready to work for the state. That is why you see that there is a delay in the formation of the cabinet. No matter the criticism, I will do what is right.”