Canadian rapper, Drake has vowed to help a Nigerian undergraduate of Tai Solarin University (TASUED) Segun Jagun fulfill his dream, Concise News reports.

Jagun, who is a die hard fan of Drake had shared a couple of videos of him rapping to the international act’s songs on Instagram.

In one of his posts, he wrote ““Controlla (By Drake)???? (Mr Drake, All I Ask For Is To Fly At Ur Side On The Plane)@champagnepapi”

“Don’t Disturb (By Drake)???? (Mr Drake, All I Ask For Is To Fly At Ur Side On The Plane) @champagnepapi” he wrote in another.

This caught the attention of Drake who immediately granted Jagun’s request to fly to his show.

Drake wrote “Nah @davidjagun I am flying you to a show ASAP you going 2 hard” Drake wrote.

In reaction, the Nigerian student wrote,

“God uses Drake to bless me, I’m so happy. God bless OVO sound radio (6 god)”

