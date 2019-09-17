Oluseun Onigbinde on Tuesday said that his resignation from the role of Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning had nothing to do with the attacks he received online following his appointment.

The co-founder of BudgIT, as reported by Concise News, announced his resignation on Monday in a personally signed statement released to newsmen.

BudgIT is a Nigerian civic organisation that applies technology for citizen engagement with institutional improvement to facilitate societal change.

His resignation came after his recent appointment was greeted with shock and disapproval by many supporters President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Many felt he should never take an appointment with the same government he had openly criticized.

“Kindly note that it is not the online anger or rage that made me resign,” he tweeted.

“90% of the comments I had no chance to read. I believe an atmosphere of mutual trust is critical for whatever I dream of.

“God bless.”