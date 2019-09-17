

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Tuesday, September 17th, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following drone attacks on the refinery plants at Khurais and Abqaiq on Sunday. The President said similar attacks on oil facilities have been recorded in Nigeria but that the perpetrators did not succeed in their plot to undermine this administration. In a statement by his special media aide, Garba Shehu, the President said those who carried out the attack in Saudi Arabia will also not be able to undermine the government, adding that they will be brought to justice.

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an economic advisory council to replace the current team headed by vice-president Yemi Osinbajo. According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the team will report directly to the President. According to the statement, Doyin Salami, a senior lecturer at the Lagos Business School and former member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the chairman of the council.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised to Nigeria over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in his country. His apology was tendered by special envoys he sent from South Africa on behalf of the government and people of the country to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Monday. Concise News had reported that Ramaphosa dispatched three envoys to seven African countries, including Nigeria, to deliver messages of pan-African unity.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on African nations whose citizens were attacked in the recent xenophobia in South Africa to submit the issue to the African Union (AU). Obasanjo in a letter on Monday addressed to the Founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party in South Africa Mangosuthu Buthelezi urged Nigeria and other African nations to use other measures if the first one did not work out well. According to the former Nigerian leader, the recent wave of xenophobic attack is a great setback to the spirit of one Africa.

Co-founder of BudgIT, Seun Onigbinde has resigned as the Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning. Onigbinde made this announcement on Monday. Concise News recalls that there was a heated debate among Nigerians after the federal government appointed Seun Onigbinde as a Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning a few days ago. Seun, who has been a staunch critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari government and economic some policies was appointed into the position last week by the federal government.

Senator Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West) has denied reports that he was planning to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The controversial lawmaker debunked the rumour on his official twitter handle @dino_melaye, on Monday. Melaye added that APC will be defeated in Kogi State, adding that only compound fools and people with degree in stupidity will leave PDP for APC. Concise News reports that Melaye was one of the aspirants that contested and was defeated during the PDP September 3 governorship primary for Kogi State. He also rejected the party’s appointment as the Director-General of the Kogi State PDP Governorship Campaign Council.

As the Muhammadu Buhari administration keep on with the N-Power programme, the Federal Government of Nigeria says it spends N500 billion annually on National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), Concise News reports. This was disclosed on Monday by the Minister of State Budget and National Planning Clement Agba at the 60th annual conference of the Nigerian Economic Society in Abuja. He said the Federal Government is committed to grassroots development and has shown this by investing N500 billion annually since 2016 in the national social investment program.

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday affirmed the victory of governor Seyi Makinde. Concise News reports that in its ruling, the tribunal dismissed the petition of Makinde’s opponent, Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lack of merit. Last month, the tribunal had admitted the final written addresses of both Makinde and Adelabu, as well as that of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The counsel to INEC had asked the tribunal to dismiss the petition for being “grossly unmeritorious and lacking in substance”.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has commended the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed his victory. Concise News had reported that the tribunal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday upheld the victory of the governor. In its ruling, the tribunal dismissed the petition of Makinde’s opponent, Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lack of merit. Speaking further, Makinde described the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party on which platform he won the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state as the triumph of truth over falsehood.

10. Nigeria Senior National Team Coach To Dump Side

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has threatened to quit the team over interference with his job, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that Dennerby has alleged that some top shots in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) blacklisted players for protesting against their unpaid allowances and bonuses. The Swede traveled out of the country as the Falcons finished their Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifier against Algeria at the Agege Stadium on September 3. He is, however, doubtful for the team’s double header against Ivory Coast.

