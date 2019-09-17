The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, on Tuesday said the state government had trimmed the 18 ministries in the state to 13.

Concise News gathered that Sule made the announcement during a Stakeholder meeting in Lafia, the state capital.

The five affected ministries are Special Education, Science and Technology; Higher Education; Housing and Urban Development; Community Development and Water Resources.

The 13 new ministries are Education, Health, Land and Urban Development, Environment and Natural Resources, Youths and Sports Development, Justice, Finance and Economic Planning.

Others are Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs; Women and Social Development; Works, Housing and Transport; Agriculture and Water Resources; Trade Industries and Investment; and information culture and tourism

The Governor said the development was to ensure that ministries were reduced into a manageable size and to avoid conflicting roles.

He also affirmed that the government was working towards strengthening MDAs for effective service delivery and appealed for the support of stakeholders.