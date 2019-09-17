45% of N-Power volunteers save between N1, 000 and N5, 000 monthly, a poll conducted last week on the official Twitter handle of the scheme has revealed.

Concise News reports that 3, 489 votes were cast in a poll question many beneficiaries of the scheme were displeased with.

While some beneficiaries divulge how much they are able to save from their monthly stipend of N30, 000 (82.99 USD), many bemoaned the economic situation of the country.

The final result showed that over 900 respondents save between N6, 000 and N10, 000; over 400 save between N11, 000 and N15, 000 and over 600 save between N16, 000 to N20, 000.

Hi Guys, How much do you save monthly? Please take this poll and let us know.#NPowerNG — N-Power (@npower_ng) September 11, 2019

Every month, the Federal Government spends about N15 billion as stipends on over 500,000 volunteers of the N-Power scheme, a component of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP).

Dubbed as the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa, the Muhammadu Buhari government sees the scheme as one of its major achievements.

Beneficiaries do not need high-wire connections as the screening process was largely transparent and efficient.

Headquartered under the office of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, N-Teach is the most popular of the N-SIP, which also focuses on health, agriculture and public finance.

Due to the deficiency in the number of teaching staff in public schools, many “unemployed graduates” were deployed to schools in order to complement the efforts of the staff on ground.

In 2016 when the N-Power programme started, 200,000 beneficiaries were selected and deployed to their Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) out of about 700,000 Nigerian graduates who reportedly applied.

Two batches have been recruited since the launch of the programme in 2016.