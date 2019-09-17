Some Nigerians have laid siege on the Twitter account of an N-Power beneficiary, Umar Bong Muhammad who claims he has saved up to N260, 000 from his monthly stipend of N30, 000 (82.99 USD), Concise News reports.

Recall this online news medium reported that a poll conducted last week on the official Twitter handle of the scheme showed that 45% of N-Power volunteers save between N1, 000 and N5, 000 monthly.

3, 489 votes were cast in the poll question which many beneficiaries were displeased with.

While some beneficiaries divulge how much they are able to save from their monthly stipend, many bemoaned the economic situation of the country.

The final results indicated that over 900 respondents save between N6, 000 and N10, 000; over 400 save between N11, 000 and N15, 000 and over 600 save between N16, 000 to N20, 000.

Responding to N-Power’s poll on Wednesday 11th of September 2019, Muhammad from Borno state wrote: “I used to save 20k monthly now I have 260k in my account. Thank you @npower_ng.”

I used to save 20k monthly now I have 260k in my account. Thank you @npower_ng

— UMAR BONG MUHAMMAD (@bong_umar) September 11, 2019

His comment however raised suspicion among the social media community who accused him of being truant at his Place of Primary Assignment (PPA).

Muhammad, a self-proclaimed humanitarian, meanwhile played down those thoughts.

See the chat below:

then u must be having another source mahn — Abbah (@abbaabdul1) September 11, 2019

Not at all — UMAR BONG MUHAMMAD (@bong_umar) September 12, 2019

Mr. its obvious yu dnt even go to yur PPA & if yu do i bet yu its once a wik or yu r aleeady employd else whr

Hence, yu nid to b probed by EFCC bcus yu r robin Fed Purse asuch receiving someone else stipend

Quit now since yu hv bin Enhanced by Npower — Godspin Martins (@MartinsGodspin) September 15, 2019

Please resign and leave Npower for us that need it most u r already npowered — chibuzor (@chigundun) September 11, 2019

It means u don’t go to ur PPA or u still live under ur parent. I wonder hw u are able to save to 20k Monthly or u also Yahoo along with it. — Adebayo Thonio (@adebayo_84) September 13, 2019

How sure are you that am not going to my PPA. My transport money is 200 naira daily so 200× 5 working days is =1k 1k × 4 weeks is = 4k so still I have 26k reman I am spending 6k monthly. I hope you understand me — UMAR BONG MUHAMMAD (@bong_umar) September 13, 2019

Guy. grow up and take charge of ur life. U can’t save DAT amount — DAVERY BILLION (@Daverybillion) September 12, 2019

Bro if you can save up to that amount, that means you are still feeding under your parent and house rent. — ADEKUNLE OLUWASEGUN MICHAEL (@Segunadekunle32) September 12, 2019

Bro maybe u have another work u doing. ..Be Honest. — Edet (@Edetgoestoschol) September 12, 2019

Nooo I have nothing — UMAR BONG MUHAMMAD (@bong_umar) September 12, 2019

It is very clear that u are still feeding from home n not paying house rent lucky u — Edet Antai (@EdetAntai2) September 12, 2019