A beneficiary of the N-Power scheme identified as Habiba has lauded the programme for giving her a platform to restart her life, Concise News reports.

This news platform understands that Habiba belongs to the N-Teach arm of the scheme and resides in Maiduguri, Borno State.

In a video shared by Ilsa Essien, a media aide to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Habiba said she is an orphan.

She noted that since she joined the scheme, she has benefited a whole lot from it, thanking the initiators of the programme for coming up with it.

“I don’t have a father or mother but I have the benefits of N-Power,” she said in the video. “N-Power has helped me grow.”

I don’t have a father or mother but I have the benefits of N-Power.

N-Power has helped me grow. ~Habiba, N-Teach Beneficiary, Maiduguri, Borno State. pic.twitter.com/HDnPjBf0fg — Ilsa Ibilola Essien (@Ilsa_essien) September 16, 2019

Beneficiary Under Fire

Meanwhile Nigerians have laid siege on the Twitter account of an N-Power beneficiary, Umar Bong Muhammad who claims he has saved up to N260, 000 from his monthly stipend of N30, 000 (82.99 USD).

This online news medium reported that a poll conducted last week on the official Twitter handle of the scheme showed that 45% of N-Power volunteers save between N1, 000 and N5, 000 monthly.

3, 489 votes were cast in the poll question which many beneficiaries were displeased with.

While some beneficiaries divulge how much they are able to save from their monthly stipend, many bemoaned the economic situation of the country.

The final results indicated that over 900 respondents save between N6, 000 and N10, 000; over 400 save between N11, 000 and N15, 000 and over 600 save between N16, 000 to N20, 000.

Responding to N-Power’s poll on Wednesday 11th of September 2019, Muhammad from Borno state wrote: “I used to save 20k monthly now I have 260k in my account. Thank you @npower_ng.”

I used to save 20k monthly now I have 260k in my account. Thank you @npower_ng

— UMAR BONG MUHAMMAD (@bong_umar) September 11, 2019

His comment however raised suspicion among the social media community who accused him of being truant at his Place of Primary Assignment (PPA).

Muhammad, a self-proclaimed humanitarian, meanwhile played down those thoughts.