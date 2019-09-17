Moghalu Reacts To Buhari's Constitution Of Economic Advisory Council

Kingsley Moghalu has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for constituting a new Economic Advisory Council, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Buhari on Monday named members of the EAC with Doyin Salami as the Chairman.

Buhari, on Monday, constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC), dissolving the previous led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Other members of the team are Mohammed Sagagi – Vice-Chairman; Ode Ojowu – Member; Shehu Yahaya – Member; Iyabo Masha – Member; Chukwuma Soludo – Member; Bismark Rewane – Member; Mohammed Adaya Salisu – Secretary (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy).

While reacting to the development, Moghalu who was the presidential candidate at the 2019 election, noted that President Buhari listened to his advice on the issue.

In a tweet on his handle, he said: “I commend President Buhari on his appointment of a new Economic Advisory Council to replace the Economic Management Team.

“In my book Build, Innovate and Grow (BIG) where I laid out a vision for Nigeria, this was exactly my recommendation on page 273. Glad it has been heeded.”