MLS: Former United Star Rooney Laments Poor Pay

A former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has claimed that American footballers in the Major League Soccer (MLS) are not well-paid.

Concise News reports that the former England man who has been with DC United since 2018 will end his spell at the MLS this season.

Rooney will be heading back to England in January to feature for Derby County in the Championship.

The US MLS is set for negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement this winter.

The league’s existing collective bargaining agreement will expire on Jan. 31, 2020, with players having before now threatened to strike before a final-hour deal during the last negotiations in 2015.

And this time around, the focus is on a hike in salaries, better travel accommodations and increased player movement, having secured a limited form of free agency in the last set of negotiations held in 2015.

Players are flown on non-charter flights and paid in line with the league’s salary cap structure.

However, Rooney inisists MLS players should get more than what they are presently given.

“I feel that American players get underpaid,” he told ESPN. “I feel they deserve to get more money to stay in line with football in the rest of the world but also in terms of the American sports.

“I’m not saying it to benefit me, I obviously won’t be in the league next season. I think it’s only fair to those players who are putting in the same work as all have to earn the right to earn more money for doing it.”

According to him, “I think the flight issues, in terms of you get so many chartered flights, I believe if a team wants chartered flights than they should be able to charter as many they want. They should be able to do whatever they want with that.”