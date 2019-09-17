Moments after being served a warning letter, Nollywood actresses Lizzy Anjorin has blasted Toyin Abraham, calling her a bastard, Concise News understands.

The drama began over the weekend when Anjorin took to her Instagram account to accuse Abraham of using fake accounts to troll her colleagues in the industry.

She also accused Abraham of leaking damaging reports about her to blogs after she was reportedly held on drug peddling suspicions during her recent trip to Saudi Arabia.

However, Abraham, through her lawyers, demanded a public apology from Anjorin over ‘defamation of character’.

Responding to the warning letter, Anjorin dragged her colleague in the mud while questioning her financial status.

In an interview with Gboah TV, Anjorin alleged that Toyin said she was envious of her fan base and hence defaming her character.

She also claimed that Abraham’s newborn was delivered in Nigeria and not America as reported.

