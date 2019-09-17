He said the Federal Government is committed to grassroots development and has shown this by investing N500 billion annually since 2016 in the national social investment program.

“In order to create a more inclusive society that enhances the quality of life. The government has continued to implement the social investment program.” Read more here.

N-Power: See Final Poll Results Of Amount Saved Monthly By Beneficiaries

45% of N-Power volunteers save between N1, 000 and N5, 000 monthly, a poll conducted last week on the official Twitter handle of the scheme has revealed.

Concise News reports that 3, 489 votes were cast in a poll question many beneficiaries of the scheme were displeased with.

While some beneficiaries divulge how much they are able to save from their monthly stipend of N30, 000 (82.99 USD), many bemoaned the economic situation of the country.

The final result showed that over 900 respondents save between N6, 000 and N10, 000; over 400 save between N11, 000 and N15, 000 and over 600 save between N16, 000 to N20, 000. Read more here.