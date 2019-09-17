Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, September 17th 2019.

Kogi: Senator Melaye Speaks On Returning To APC

Senator Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West) has denied reports that he was planning to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The controversial lawmaker debunked the rumour on his official twitter handle @dino_melaye, on Monday.

Melaye added that APC will be defeated in Kogi State, adding that only compound fools and people with degree in stupidity will leave PDP for APC.

He wrote: “Only compound fools and people with degree in stupidity will leave PDP for APC. APC will be defeated in Kogi State.” Read more here.

Flood: Stakeholders Make ‘Immediate’ Demand On Kogi IDPs Camps

Stakeholders in emergency management have called on the Kogi State government to immediately begin the renovation and cleaning of all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state in readiness for the impending flood, Concise News reports.

The stakeholders, who made the call in a communique issued in Lokoja on Sunday said that camps should be prepared in all the affected local governments.

According to the stakeholders, schools should be provided as camps where necessary with health facilities and welfare package for all for them.

The communique was issued at the end of a one day meeting convened by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to appraise the level of preparedness and early response startegies put in place to confront the flood disaster by the stakeholders. Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Do enjoy the rest of your day!