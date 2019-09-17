Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Tuesday September 17th, 2019.

1. Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Anticipates ‘Vital Meeting’ With UN, Discloses Date

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has claimed that he will be leading the group to a vital meeting with United Nations (UN) officials in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday September 17, 2019, Concise News reports.

He made this known on his known Twitter account on Sunday: “I’m looking forward to leading the Indigenous People of Biafra to a vital meeting with United Nations officials in Geneva, Switzerland on Sep. 17, 2019.

“The international community is fully aware of the plight of Biafrans in the hands of the terrorist Nigerian government.”

2. Biafra: Sani Knocks South East Leaders Over Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB

Yabagi Sani has claimed that governors of the South East are treating the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with kids gloves, Concise News reports.

Yabagi Sani who is the National Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP) noted that South East governors have not done enough to handle the pro-Biafra group.

He noted that IPOB sprang up due to the failure of governance, claiming that people will not want to leave the country if everything was fine.

“The IPOB activity can be viewed from both political and economical angles. When people start thinking that they are not part and parcel of what should belong to them, there is problem,” he told Daily Independent. Read more here.

