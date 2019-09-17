Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has dismissed as a joke a claim made by his agent that he could leave Liverpool due to British weather.

Concise News reports that the German’s contract at Anfield runs until 2022, and Liverpool are believed to be keen on securing him to a new long-term deal.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League opener against Napoli, Klopp said: “There is nothing in that story.

“He wanted to make a joke so now I have to be serious.

“It is German humour but obviously nobody got it…I am completely fine with the weather.

“Let me spell it out, the weather has never been a reason for me to choose a city and it’s certainly not a reason for me to leave the country.

“Maybe at the moment (in England) it’s the most healthy weather in the world – we have enough rain, it’s cool, pretty much the opposite of this room!

“There’s nothing in that story. He’s my agent and my friend.

“When I speak about the weather it was about the wind which can have an effect on football, but that is not allowed in England. But that is not to a reason leave the country. I am fine.”

Fabinho: We can handle Champions League expectancy

In related news, Fabinho has said that the reigning European champions can handle UEFA Champions League expectancy.

Klopp’s side embark on their defence of the title in Naples this evening as Group E kicks off with a familiar encounter against Serie A team Napoli.

“[We are] one of the favourites, I think,” Fabinho stated in the latest edition of the official Liverpool FC magazine.

“The reigning champion is always the favourite and given Liverpool’s run of form over the last two competitions we must be considered one of the main contenders.

“But it doesn’t put any additional pressure on us, we know how to deal with it, we know how to handle the pressure. It won’t be a problem.

“The Champions League is the toughest competition in Europe with all the best teams involved. We’ll do everything to qualify for the Round of 16. It’s a case of taking things step by step.”