Afro-Fusion artiste Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has revealed why police took over his Range Rover days after he purchased it.

Burna boy made the revelation in an interview with WSHH’s Worldstar On Wax, where he was asked about his first major purchase.

The singer said he had acquired Range Rover at the age of 17, but lost it to the Police 3 days after purchase.

He said: “My first major purchase was made when I was 17, it was a Range Rover and I had it for 3 days, then the Police took it.”

Asked for the reasons, the superstar said: “Because I was a wild kid.”

In other news, the Afrobeat star was recently screened, instructing security guards to escort a fan out of a concert.

Burna Boy asked the fan to leave the front and stay at the back for not showing some form of excitements while he was performing in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.