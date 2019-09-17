How Andy Ruiz Is Preparing Ahead Of Rematch With Anthony Joshua

With the December 7 rematch with Anthony Joshua fast approaching, Andy Ruiz Jr has started a new strict diet this week as he looks to get in shape.

Before his shock victory over Joshua in their first meeting, Ruiz weighed in at 19 stone and two pounds.

And the first world heavyweight champions of Mexican descent is planning to lose weight as he sets about defending his titles in Saudi Arabia, his nutritionist, Zo’s Meal Plans, has revealed.

“He will be heavy but that’s nothing we haven’t dealt with in the past. He likes tacos. We don’t worry about his diet outside of camp,” the nutritionist told Sky Sports.

“Remember, this is a heavyweight champ. Andy isn’t a lightweight.

“We try to make it healthier. A lot of fruits and vegetables but he has the occasional treat. For the most part, he is serious about his diet.

“We try to give him the correct fuel to get through his training sessions. We introduce veggies and fish.”

The 30-year-old’s surprise win over Joshua secured him the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles.

Both men are believed to be looking to drop weight ahead of the rematch in preparation of a more mobile fight.

Though Ruiz’s nutritionist will keep him on a relatively tight dietary leash, the Mexican-American will be allowed cheat meals to keep him happy.