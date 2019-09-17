A former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has urged the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed to weigh his comment on Fulani people not having a nationality.

Concise News understands that Bala Mohammed had said herdsmen from other countries will benefit from the federal government’s National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

“I think there is a lot of mistrust and misconception as regards the Fulani man. The Fulani man is a global or African person. He moves from The Gambia to Senegal and his nationality is Fulani,” he said.

According to him, “As a person I may have my relations in Cameroon but they are also Fulani. I am a Fulani man from my maternal side, we will just have to take this as our own heritage, something that is African. So we cannot just close our borders and say the Fulani man is just a Nigerian.

“In most cases, the crisis is precipitated by those outside Nigeria. When there is a reprisal, it is not the Fulani man within Nigeria that causes it.

“It is that culture of getting revenge which is embedded in the traditional Fulani man that attracts reprisal.”

While reacting to the statement, Fani-Kayode on Tuesday urged Nigerians to think deeply about the governor’s comment.

According to him, the statement has several implications, stressing that he would not talk further about the matter.

“The Fulanis do not have any nationality. The only nationality a Fulani man has is Fulani nationality” – Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state,” he tweeted.

“I challenge every Nigerian to think deeply about the import and implications of this assertion. I will say no more than that!”