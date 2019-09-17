Ghana To Deport 23 Nigerian Immigrants

The Ghana Immigration Service will deport 25 Nigerian women who were nabbed in the Bono East Region of the nation for prostitution, Concise News reports.

This development was revealed by the Regional Commander of Immigration Service Department in the Bono East Region Chief Superintendent Enoch Abrokwa.

According to Enoch, their arrest came after a directive of the Regional Minister Kofi Amaokohere to security personnel to rid the region of unlawful elements.

Enoch added that was a renewed campaign to flush out foreigners who partake in illegal acts in the region.

“Our men raided some notorious spots in the towns around 12a.m and 3a.m on the fateful day and picked about 25 prostitutes, all Nigerians,” he said.

The Immigration officer said that none of the girls had any valid form of identification as at the time of their arrest.

“None of the girl’s had any form of identification cards, such as Voter’s Identification card and Passports,”

Also, he noted that the Ghana Immigration Service will soon start their deportation process, warning foreigners residing unlawfully to start leaving.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to warn all foreigners in Bono East Region, who do not have appropriate documents to start packing, because the Immigration Service will come after them.”

Nigerians Stranded In South Africa

Meanwhile 320 Nigerians scheduled to arrive from South Africa on Tuesday are now being expected on Wednesday.

This followed a delay in securing landing permit from South African aviation authorities for Air Peace.

Chairman of the airline, Allen Onyema disclosed this on Tuesday and said following the late approval for landing rights, the Boeing 777-300 will now depart Lagos for Johanesbourg midnight to arrive with the second of 320 Nigerians by noon Wednesday.

He said the airline was committed to the project to ensure it follows laid down procedures as set by South African authorities.

”Air Peace less than an hour ago just secured landing rights permit from South African aviation authorities,” he told The Nation.

“Our aircraft will now depart by midnight today ( Tuesday ) to evacuate Nigerians already cleared to return.

“The whole idea is to ensure the returnees arrive here during the day for enhanced logistics. Bringing in middle of the night may not be very convenient, that is why we moved it to Wednesday.”