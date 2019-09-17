Funke Akindele who is the CEO of Scene One Productions has announced that Tobi Bakre of the 2018 BBNaija reality show is a new cast of her TV series, “Jenifa’s Diary.”

She made this known via a post which she uploaded on her Instagram page on Monday, August 16th.

The mum of two shared a picture of the both of them working out at the gym, with the caption, “Say hello to George!!! #jenifasdiary cc: @tobibakre”.

Describing her as a source of placing people on a podium of popularity, A-list Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, through a comment narrated her impact on Lyta.

According to her, the former YBNL artiste was unknown to a group of her friends in the diaspora, not until they spotted him on her TV series.

“Mama of life, my friends in America were talking about Lyta as a character in your series, saying that’s how they got to know about his music! You are such a force! @funkejenifaakindele,” she wrote.

Tobi Bakre reacted to the comment made by Yemi Alade by saying, “This one is loud gan!!!!”

See post: