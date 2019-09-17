Flood: Stakeholders Make 'Immediate' Demand On Kogi IDPs Camps

Stakeholders in emergency management have called on the Kogi State government to immediately begin the renovation and cleaning of all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state in readiness for the impending flood, Concise News reports.

The stakeholders, who made the call in a communique issued in Lokoja on Sunday said that camps should be prepared in all the affected local governments.

According to the stakeholders, schools should be provided as camps where necessary with health facilities and welfare package for all for them.

The communique was issued at the end of a one day meeting convened by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to appraise the level of preparedness and early response startegies put in place to confront the flood disaster by the stakeholders.

“Children in camps should be provided with training facilities,” they said in the communique signed on their behalf by Enemali Abdul of the State Emergencgy Management Agency (SEMA) and Ginikanwa Nwosu of the NEMA.

NAN reports that stakeholders that participated in the meeting are from SEMA, NEMA, Ministry of environment, Navy, Civil Defence, Red Cross, Fire service department and NIMET, among others.

They also called for the provision of big stores to accommodate relief materials such as foods, drugs and non-food items.

According to the communique, emergency tenders should be on standby while mobilisation of funds from government and non-governmental organisations should commence without further delay.

“Adequate sensitization and enlightment of communities prone to flood should be encouraged to reduce human and material losses,” it stated.

Bitrus Samuel, Head, Abuja Operation Office of NEMA, had while addressing participants said that the rising trend of level of water in River Niger and prolonged heavy rainfall this year had made flooding inevitable.

Bitrus, who was represented by Shola Babatunde, Assistant Head, NEMA, Abuja Operation Office, explained that all hands must be on deck to confront the challenge.

He called on stakeholders to come up with a well-articulated programme to educate and sensitise members of the public saying this will help in reducing the impact of the disaster.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Julius Mejiyan, in his address said that staff of the agency were on ground and ready to be deployed.