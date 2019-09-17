Difference Between Chelsea, Real Madrid Fans - Hazard

Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard says the difference between Chelsea and Real Madrid is that fans of the Spanish club place higher expectations on their players than the Blues, Concise News reports.

Former Chelsea star, Hazard was speaking ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League group game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

“I think that here the fans are really fans,” said the Belgian.

“In England there are not so many fans, people there like football and everyone, young people, adults, teenagers, are really interested in their football, but they are not so fanatical about their teams.

“At the time I was in Chelsea and we lost, we were disappointed as were the fans, but I never felt it was a disaster.

“When you are at Real Madrid, even if it is my first year, talking to the fans, they always expect you to win the Champions League,” he continued.

“That is why I think there is so much expectation placed on this competition and that is why the club has won it more than any other team.”

Willian desperate to stay at Chelsea but Lampard’s Blues yet to offer him new deal

In related news, Willian is hoping to convince Chelsea to offer him a new contract, with his current deal expiring this summer.

The new No10 – who claimed the shirt from Hazard – is waiting on the club to ask him to stick around beyond next summer.

The Brazilian would be able to arrange a pre-contract agreement in January allowing him to move for free at the end of the campaign.

However, Willian said: “From my side, I want to stay. I have one year left and I want to stay because I like to play for Chelsea.

“I love this club, I love to live in London and my family loves it here.

“I have been here six years already so everything is perfect for me.

“Of course there is more I want to do at Chelsea, win the Champions League.

“I want to win more titles here, I want to play more games, to score more goals so everything that I can do, I will try hard to do.”

Since his arrival in 2013, Willian has won two Premier Leagues, the FA Cup, the League Cup and then the Europa League last term.

But this season, the winger has been overshadowed by the new kids on the block in West London.