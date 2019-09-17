The Cross River State House Of Assembly (CRSHA) on Monday boycotted the chambers sitting to protest the non-payment of their allowance, non-provision of vehicles and other sundry entitlements in the state.

Concise News findings revealed that there were scheduled to reconvene on Monday, September 16, 2019, after a month recess but they were not seen at the Chamber of the House.

According to a staff, who pleaded anonymity, said that the members had earlier made their demands known to the executive arm of government but nothing positive comes to their ways.

“Ever since the House was inaugurated, members statutory allowances and other entitlements have not been paid, hence they sit at their offices to protest.

“The refusal to reconvene is in protest over the non-payment of their statutory finances by the Cross River State Government dating back to when the Assembly was inaugurated,” the staff stated.

The source further lamented that the state government was yet to make official vehicles available to members to help them function effectively and efficiently in the discharge of their duty to their immediate constituencies.

Efforts to speak with some members yielded no positive results as some of them maintained sealed lips. The Cross River State House of Assembly is made of 25 members, all of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

However, the Press Secretary to the Speaker of the CRSHA, Hope Obeten, however, denied knowledge of any protest, saying, “The House was supposed to sit on the 10th of September, but they couldn’t because most of the principal officers including the Speaker and Deputy Speaker went for a conference in Abuja.

“Many of them just came back and are in their offices. Their none reconvening today has nothing to do with non-payment of allowances or issuance of official vehicles,” Obeten explained.