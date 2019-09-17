Ross Barkley missed a late penalty that ensured Valencia claimed victory at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea’s return to the Champions League ended in defeat.

Frank Lampard’s first game as a manager in this competition he won as a player with Chelsea in 2012 turned into a night of frustration with Valencia taking advantage of slack marking to score the winner in the 74th minute.

Chelsea, who lost in-form youngster Mason Mount to injury early on, had the chance to rescue a point when referee Cuneyt Cakir awarded a penalty for handball after consulting VAR when Daniel Wass blocked Fikayo Tomori’s header.

Barkley wanted to take the spot-kick instead of the Blues’ regular taker Jorginho, who gave the substitute his blessing by shaking his hand, but Willian continued to argue his own case before allowing Barkley to take it.

It was a tight and tense encounter with chances at a premium and a tricky Group H, which also includes last year’s semi-finalists Ajax and Lille.