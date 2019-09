Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Marco Reus’ penalty as Barcelona held Borussia Dortmund to a goalless draw in their Champions League opener.

The Germany international also denied Reus with a smart double save as Dortmund dominated the second half.

Julian Brandt did beat Ter Stegen late on but his effort hit the bar.

Barcelona gave a Champions League debut to 16-year-old Ansu Fati but created little, despite Lionel Messi’s first appearance of the season off the bench.