President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Concise News reports.

The president also ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement read: “The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been directed to immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.

“The panel was established in August 2017 by the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN to investigate specifically mandated cases of corruption, abuse of office and similar offenses by public officers.

“President Buhari thanks all members of the dissolved panel for their services.

“The President looks forward to receiving the final Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC) report on the ongoing investigations of the dissolved panel’s Chairman.”

Concise News had reported the Chairman of the panel, Okoi Obono-Obla, was suspended by President Buhari over alleged illegal financial dealings.

The Nigerian Police also sealed Obono-Obla’s office, located in Asokoro, was sealed by some armed policemen following a directive from the presidency that Obono-Obla should be relieved of his appointment “immediately”.

A source in the presidency says the Buhari administration might ask the University of Jos to withdraw Obono-Obla’s Law degree.

“The letter conveying his sack was delivered to the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Obono-Obla’s supervising ministry,” the source told newsmen.

“He may himself face criminal prosecution on matters related to his alleged financial dealings, as uncovered by the ICPC upon investigation.

“He may, in addition, face prosecution with regard to his academic credentials, specifically the WAEC certificate issue.

“Government may ask the University of Jos to withdraw his Law degree and the Nigerian Law School to debar him from practice.”