Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obinwa has claimed that the leader of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is the “highest” Igbo leader, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Fr. Obinwa who is known as Ebube Muonso said the pro-Biafra leader is even more respected that Emeka Ojukwu.

Ojukwu started the Biafra (for Igbo to secede from Nigeria) struggle which led to the Nigerian Civil War that took place between 1967 and 1970.

He lost the war and following his death, Ralph Uwazuruike took the baton and emerged as the leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

It was during this time that Nnamdi Kanu formed a separate group IPOB to fight for the creation of Biafra.

While speaking on how influential Kanu is, Ebebe Munso who is the Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry said the pro-Biafra leader has an occult following.

He spoke during a recent crusade in the South East where he noted that for members of the IPOB and some pro-Biafra agitators to sit-at-home when Kanu called for it on May 30, means the UK-based man is influential in Igboland.

“Nnamdi Kanu has become the highest Igbo leader. A man that said everybody should sit at home and everybody sat at home should be respected. I’m I lying?” the clergyman asked the congregation.

According to him, “The type of loyalists that Nnamdi Kanu has, I have not seen anybody that commands that kind of respect or type of loyalists in the history of Igbo even Ojukwu.”

Watch the video below: