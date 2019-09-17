Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has again taken a new twist as some of the housemates have been nominated for fake eviction, Concise News reports.

Without their knowledge, housemates, Mercy, Cindy, Diane and Frodd have been nominated for fake eviction this week.

Recall that the show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during Sunday’s live eviction show, had disclosed that there would be no eviction on Monday, being the usual day for nominations.

However, Biggie called each housemate into the Diary Room to make their nominations and below is how the nominations went

Ike nominated Cindy and Frodd.

Cindy nominated Diane and Ike.

Omashola nominated Mercy and Diane.

Diane nominated Mike and Omashola.

Mike nominated Diane and Mercy.

Tacha nominated Cindy and Mike.

Seyi nominated Ike and Mercy.

Frodd nominated Cindy and Mercy.

Mercy nominated Frodd and Omashola.

Elozonam nominated Frodd and Tacha.

At the end of the nomination process, Mercy, Cindy, Diane and Frodd had the highest number of nominations and as a result were up for Possible eviction and since there is no Veto Power holder for the week, there was no Save and Replace.