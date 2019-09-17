Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Port Harcourt first daughter, Tacha took many of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) fans by surprise with her actions, after Khafi was evicted, Concise News understands. Khafi’s journey in the pepper dem house ended on Sunday, September 15, having got the least number of votes.

Nollywood actors and comedians Ime Bishop Umoh aka Okon Lagos and Okey Bakassi have bemoaned the eviction of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Khafi, Concise News reports. Khafi’s bade farewell to this year’s edition of the show on Sunday, September 15, having got the least number of votes from viewers.

It was a moment of jubilation for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Tacha, Ike, Mercy and Omashola as Biggie ruled out strikes issued to them, Concise News reports. Recall that Biggie gave Tacha a final warning for constantly being involved in fights in the House, Ike received a strike for intent to attack Seyi.

