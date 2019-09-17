As the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show gets tougher with the 99th day drawing nearer, housemate Mercy has made it to the final week without eviction fears, Concise News reports.

Biggie had on Monday given the pepper dem gang the opportunity to make purchases with Bet9ja coins obtained in the show.

During her Diary Session with Biggie, Mercy tried to make the first Bet9ja reward purchase by buying Immunity for a week, but didn’t have enough Coins to make the procurement.

She went in search of a Housemate who could loan her and Mike came through for her as he borrowed her the sum of a hundred Bte9ja Coins to complete her purchase.

Mercy made the first and only Immunity purchase in the Pepper Dem House and this makes her the first Housemate to automatically make it to the final week without the fear of Eviction.

Meanwhile, she bought the immunity after she was put up for fake eviction.

Recall that the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made the fake eviction announcement on Sunday.