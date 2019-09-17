For the first time, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Elozonam has has won the challenge to become this week’s Head of House, Concise News reports.

With ten tables and a plate with one hundred and twenty sweets, a drinking straw and a small cup each, the Pepper Gang were Tasked to a suction Head of House battle.

The challenge saw housemates move sweets on plates to cups next their plates using only the drinking straws provided.

While others like Diane and Ike struggled with the sweets and cups, Elozonam breezed through and hit the buzzer like a real champ.

With the Head of House feat, he left the Arena with the Head of House crown, 250 Bet9ja Coins, immunity privilege (or so he thinks) and Diane as his royal HoH room partner.