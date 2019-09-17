Akon Rolls Out Video Of 'Can't Say No'

Top-Notch American singer, Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, popular as Akon, has dropped his latest tune with a video, “Can’t Say No.”

This is coming as tune after the award-winning singer and philanthropist had released “Get Money” earlier this year, 2019.

See Video:

Ice Prince Dedicates ‘A Verse For Jabba’

In the same vein, popular Nigerian singer and rapper, Ice Prince, premiered a tribute song for late Jabulani Tsambo and he tagged the song “A Verse For Jabba“.

Announcing the release via social media, he wrote, “We remember one of our brightest stars in the music industry, the late Jabulani Tsambo who would have turned 39 today were he still with us. Although gone, HHP is not forgotten, to us he remains one of the most influential & impactful hip hop artists of his generation.”

Listen Audio:

Fireboy Unveials ‘King’ Video

Meanwhile, YBNL star artiste, and ”Jealous” crooner Fireboy DML drops his latest song entitled ”King” and the video is also out.

The song was produced by Echotheguru while the video was shot and directed by Boydirector.

See video: