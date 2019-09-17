Former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori on Monday said power rotation among the north, south and central senatorial districts remains ‘sacrosanct’ for future polls in the state.

Concise News learned that Ibori made this known during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders’ meeting in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government, Delta State.

According to him, complying with the established pattern of power rotation, which started in 1999, would ensure fairness to every ethnic nationality in the state.

He said he was confident that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would hand over to an elected Delta Central indigene in 2023, as promised during his campaign.

Ibori, who noted that time was still far away, wondered why some PDP politicians outside the district were agitating for the ticket.

He said: “Governor Okowa, during his campaign, promised to hand over to Delta Central; and as a gentleman and promise keeper, we have no doubt he will do everything within his God-given powers to keep his promise.

“We expect all genuine members of our great party, PDP, to comply with the power rotation agreement. It is for the good of all; majority and minority, the weak and the strong, for a balanced society.

“Equity, justice and good conscience are some of the major pillars of constitutional democracy, hence, PDP in Delta State encourages power rotation to enable the majority and minority groups, and or ethnic nationalities, via senatorial districts and power arrangements, to produce governor; and the agreement remains sacrosanct.

“Let me also state clearly that 2023 is still far ahead, and it’s not time yet for political campaigns, but we shall begin primary arrangements and wide consultations in the near future. We must remain united and avoid unnecessary division and attacks on personalities within and outside Delta Central as we make steady progress towards the historic inauguration of the next Urhobo governor in 2023.”