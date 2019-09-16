Xenophobia: South Africa Sends Envoy To Nigeria For Peace Talks

South African government has made plans to reach out to Nigeria and other countries mostly affected by xenophobic attacks in its territory.

It was learnt that President Cyril Ramaphosa has despatched his envoy to Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to explain his country’s commitment to “Pan African unity and solidarity”.

He would also speak on steps taken to end the attacks on foreigners and to bring perpetrators to account.

The relationship between the two countries have strained owing to the attacks and killings.

President Buhari had sent a special envoy to express the Federal Government’s displeasure.

Also at the weekend, Zimbabweans booed President Ramaphosa during the funeral of former President Robert Mugabe.

On Sunday, President Ramaphosa’s spokesman Khusela Diko said three envoys would visit Nigeria and six other countries.

He added that the envoys would deliver the president’s message regarding the attacks on foreign nationals and destruction of property.

He said that the envoy will also reassure fellow African countries that South Africa is committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and solidarity.

Besides, the envoys will reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to the rule of law.

Diko listed the other countries for visitation as Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

They will brief the governments about steps being taken by South Africa to halt the attacks and to bring the perpetrators to book.

Nigerian citizens living in South Africa have been fleeing the country following the wave of deadly xenophobic attacks.

Following the private airline Air Peace volunteer to fly people back home for free, a flight carrying 189 Nigerians landed in Lagos last Wednesday.

Another batch of 320 Nigerians is due for evacuation tomorrow, the airline’s management confirmed on Sunday.