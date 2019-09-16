Regarding the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, the leader of Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), T.B Joshua said he cried on the 8th of September, 2019 at his church’s service “because of what he saw coming.”

Concise News reports that Joshua was speaking to a congregation – which included hundreds of South African nationals on visit to his church – on Sunday 15th September 2019.

“It was very necessary for Mr TB Joshua – not Prophet – to cry because of what he saw coming,” Joshua said.

Thereafter, the televangelist thanked the multicultural congregants – and believers worldwide – for joining him in prayer.

“Thank God our prayers were answered,” he declared to enthusiastic applause, evidently referring to the palpable de-escalation in tension in the troubled region.

Prophet T.B. Joshua pledged to continue to help the returnees by praying for them and also through financial aid.

He promised to help them by investing in their future which is the future of Africa.

Earlier, on Thursday 12th September 2019, Joshua mentioned that their spiritual wellbeing remained important to him, gifting them N3,000,000, with each returnee getting N100,000.

The man of God stated that love is the only language that transcends all barriers.

While telling their stories, the returnees whose plane arrived Nigeria on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, gave different accounts of their ordeals but thanked Prophet Joshua for being used by God for salvaging the situation and for providing succour for them after their return.

According to Uche Victor Nwaocha, one of the returnees: “With me are my colleagues, friends, fellow brothers and sisters who came from South Africa voluntarily. I don’t even know where the problem of Africans attacking Africans came from.

“I was involved in the baking business. I baked chin-chin and I am proud to say it. I built the business from scratch. Africa should help us. The United Nations (UN) should help us; Prophet T.B. Joshua has tried.

“If others can join hands with the man of God and Emmanuel TV, then things will be better. Prophet T.B. Joshua forewarned Africa and they neglected it. This is the repercussion.

“The reason we all agreed to come to the Synagogue Church of All Nations is to appreciate what this ministry, Prophet T.B. Joshua and Emmanuel partners have been doing in our lives. We don’t joke with his prophecies. We always watch Emmanuel TV; that was what saved us.

“The tears that Prophet T.B. Joshua shed last Sunday during the live Sunday Service broadcast saved many lives. It reduced the catastrophe.

“After the Sunday Service where Prophet Joshua shed tears, there was calm everywhere.

“The police and politicians were confused. We took the opportunity of the calm (situation) to board the plane and head back to Nigeria. Many Nigerians are still coming. They don’t want us. We can see that. “