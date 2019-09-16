Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that 319 Nigerians are expected from South Africa on Tuesday.

Dabiri said this while briefing reporters on the voluntary evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa through Air Peace.

According to her, the returnees are being profiled based on their states, adding that the state governments will take responsibility of their citizens and that the highest number of returnees so far are from Ogun State with 30 returnees.

She also stated that none of the returnees are criminals and that there are ongoing conversations with the Bank of Industry as regards soft loans.

On the issue of compensation for victims, the NIDCOM chairperson said that would be handled by the ministry of foreign affairs, adding that Nigerians interested in helping the returnees should do so.

She, however, could not confirm the rumors that the returnees will not be allowed back to South Africa for the next 10years.

Concise News had reported that the first batch of 187 Nigerians in South Africa returned to Nigeria last week Wednesday night after the renewed xenophobic attacks in the former apartheid country.

The returnees – comprising adults, children and infants – joyfully sang the Nigerian National Anthem on arrival.

The Nigerian government, with the support of Air Peace, aided the return of the Nigerians.