Naira Marley
Naira Marley (source: Instagram)

Fast-rising singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley has stirred social media reactions after he declared that his songs can cure depression.

Concise News understands that Naira Marley took to his Twitter handle on Sunday, September 15, where he wrote “My music can cure depression.

While some consented to the singer’s declaration, others condemned his style of music.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy, Gabriel Micheal arrested for cyber crime recently alleged that singer, Naira Marley‘s lifestyle and music influenced his choice.

Below are some reactions gathered

 