Fast-rising singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley has stirred social media reactions after he declared that his songs can cure depression.

Concise News understands that Naira Marley took to his Twitter handle on Sunday, September 15, where he wrote “My music can cure depression.

While some consented to the singer’s declaration, others condemned his style of music.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy, Gabriel Micheal arrested for cyber crime recently alleged that singer, Naira Marley‘s lifestyle and music influenced his choice.

Below are some reactions gathered

Those rubbish and senseless music of yours…what is soapy? — Young_Wolf (@Iam_Lawrenszo) September 15, 2019

Depression kii you der blatant noise maker like you — ‎MrAwesome (@Emjaylala) September 16, 2019

Sorry bro, your music can cause depression bcos you propagate using of hard drugs in your lyrics e.g moni kolo fe mu coca that's cocaine mosere pe dealer ohun snive mogbe Igbo senu — lateef alabi (@LateefRaheem4) September 16, 2019

Who is dis guy 🤐.We haven’t heard of u in 🇬🇭 b4 oh .Stop bragging — Junior Burniton🙏🇬🇭🤞🏿 (@JuniorBurniton4) September 15, 2019

Unless you have your own dictionary that defines music and depression wrongly from mine — Ing Mo🖤💛 (@Obraafuor) September 15, 2019

Dem y am i still depressed after playong soapy over and over again abeg its not curing mine atall😭 — Worgu favour chimbueze (@worgu_favour) September 16, 2019

Na dat ur voice and slangs dey always burst my brain — olamummy (@SANUSI_MZEE) September 16, 2019