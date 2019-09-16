Just after signing a long-term deal with Manchester United to end the speculation surrounding his future, David de Gea says he still has ‘so much more to achieve’ at the club.

The Spanish international had only one year remaining on his previous deal but is now contracted to United until 2023.

De Gea won the Premier League in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season at the club, and he is itching to add more honours to his collection after penning fresh terms.

“It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour.”

De Gea told United’s official website after the club announced the deal, “Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club. Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together.

“As one of the senior players in the squad, I want to support and lead in any way that I can to assist the younger players, so they know what it means to play here.

“I still feel that I have so much more to achieve at the club and I truly believe that Manchester United can build on the club’s tradition of success and reward our fans for their support.

“I am committed to continue repaying the fans for all of the care that they’ve shown me during the good times and the bad.”

United chiefs reportedly agreed to waive the 25% salary reduction the rest of the first team have been hit with for failing to qualify for the Champions League, meaning De Gea will earn around £13.5million a year – or £250,000-a-week – over the course of his new contract.