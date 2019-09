Award-winning singer Davido has revealed that Adekunle Gold co-wrote one of his favourite songs on his upcoming album.

Concise News understands that Davido made the revelation in a tweet on his Twitter handle.

In the tweet, Davido expressed appreciation to Gold for assisting in putting the song together.

He wrote “One of my favourite songs on my upcoming album was Co-written by

@adekunleGOLD !!! Thanks for your touch on this! God bless you, brother, #Agoodtime

See his tweet below