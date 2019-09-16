Defending Champion Liverpool kick start their campaign in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage opener against Italian Serie A side Napoli on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to continue its fine run on the continental stage by taking all three points away to Napoli.

Liverpool defeated Tottenham in the final back in May but will be wary of the threat posed by Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Liverpool Team News

Out: Alisson Becker (calf), Keïta (hip), Clyne (knee)

Doubtful: Origi (ankle), Robertson (unspecified)

Napoli Team News

Out: Milik (thigh)

Doubtful: Hysaj (thigh)

Napoli vs Liverpool Possible Line-ups

Liverpool xi: Adrián; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah; Firmino, Mané

Napoli xi: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Callejón, Allan, Fabián Ruiz, Insigne; Mertens, Llorente