Songstress and Mavin records’ former first lady, Tiwa Savage has made her first appearance on a runway at Naomi Campbell’s ‘Fashion For Relief.’

Tiwa was one of the models who walked the runway for a good cause at the British Museum on September 14, 2019, in London, England.

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded by supermodel, Naomi Campbell, in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes.

It holds annual events in association with the London-based non-profit organization CARE.

Tiwa took to her Instagram handle to share some photos and videos from the event, captioning it as “Walking for a cause #FashionForRelief2019 thank you to the Queen @naomi for having me

Omo I salute these models o, e no easy jesuuuu”

Watch video below