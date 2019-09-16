South Africa Finally Apologises To Nigeria Over Xenophobic Attacks

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised to Nigeria over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in his country.

His apology was tendered by special envoys he sent from South Africa on behalf of the government and people of the country to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Monday.

Concise News had reported that Ramaphosa dispatched three envoys to seven African countries, including Nigeria, to deliver messages of pan-African unity.

This is after he was booed in Zimbabwe last Saturday at Robert Mugabe’s funeral while addressing mourners.

Private airline Air Peace volunteered to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa in the wake of the crisis. The first batch of returnees arrived in the country last Wednesday.

President Buhari had also sent a special envoy to South Africa to register the government’s displeasure over the incident, and recalled Nigeria’s high commission to the country.

The Nigerian government had also promised to explore all avenues to ensure that citizens affected by the attacks are compensated.