The leader of Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua has shared a salvational prayer point with everyone, Concise News reports.

A message on the official Twitter account for TB Joshua, the SCOAN and Emmanuel TV on Sunday reads: “PRAYER POINT: Lord Jesus, I need healing, deliverance and blessing, for the salvation of my soul.”

Nigerian returnees at SCOAN

Earlier, on Thursday 12th September 2019, Joshua mentioned that the spiritual wellbeing of Nigerian returnees from South Africa remain important to him, gifting them N3,000,000, with each person getting N100,000.

The man of God stated that love is the only language that transcends all barriers, asking people to shun xenophobia.

While telling their stories, the returnees whose plane arrived Nigeria on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, gave different accounts of their ordeals but thanked Prophet Joshua for being used by God for salvaging the situation and for providing succour for them after their return.

According to Kayode Johnson Oluwafemi, one of the returnees: “I stayed in Pretoria Central, South Africa. This incident happened in my base. I stayed indoors for over two weeks before I could come out.

“On Sunday (8th of September) I heard that Prophet TB Joshua spoke to Africa. He wept on live TV and that saved many lives. I decided to return to Nigeria. I appreciate the man of God. He is a blessing to this generation.

“After Prophet TB Joshua wept against xenophobia, we were surprised that the South Africans called us for a meeting.

“They told us that they were willing to settle the whole issue. I was then able to step out of my house. The taxi drivers also called us for settlement.”

In his account, Aamefunam Ogbonna, another returnee stated that “The xenophobic attacks started on September 2, 2019. It was terrible.

“On September 8, there were tears by Prophet T.B. Joshua asking Africans to unite. His tears affected my soul.

“I prayed that God should use the tears in turning around the situation in South Africa. I prayed for peace. It was the tears of the man of God that made the police rally round us in saving us from the attackers. We must show love to one another.”