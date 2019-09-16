Champions Manchester City was shocked at Norwich City after losing 3-2 as to Liverpool stays five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

It the biggest lead of any team at this stage of a Premier League season.

Arsenal gave new Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores a sweet return as the Gunners surrendered two goals lead.

However, West Ham must beat Aston Villa on their own turf in the Monday night game.

September 16th, 2019

Arsenal surrendered two goals lead at Vicarage Road as Watford came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw in Quique Sanchez Flores’ first match since being reappointed Hornets’ manager, Concise News reports. Roberto Pereyra rolled in a late penalty after Tom Cleverley had reduced the deficit when Gunners defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos gave away possession inside his own area, to take only their second point of the season.

Chelsea’s 5-2 destruction of Wolves in Saturday’s Premier League encounter saw Tammy Abraham score an impressive hat-trick, with Fikayo Tomori also netting his first senior goal for the club. It was defender Tomori who got the scoring underway with a sensational long-range curler in the 31st minute before Abraham(34, 41) added two more in the first half.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his team lacked urgency in their surprise loss to Norwich City, but promised that they would recover quickly. Concise News reports that the Premier League champions fell to Norwich 3-2 at Carrow Road on Saturday – the first time they’d lose in the Premier League in eight months.

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded Harry Maguire for his performance after his side’s Premier League 1-0 victory over Leicester City on Saturday. Solskjaer disclosed that he was pleased with Maguire’s display against Leicester, adding that the England international played like he did not miss his former side.

EPL Matchday 5 Results

Liverpool 3 – 1 Newcastle United

Brighton 1 – 1 Burnley

Man United 1 – 0 Leicester City

Sheffield 0 – 1 Southampton

Tottenham 4 – 0 Crystal Palace

Wolves 2 – 5 Chelsea

Norwich 3 – 2 Manchester City

Bournemouth 3 – 1 Everton

Watford 2 – 2 Arsenal

English Premier League (EPL) Table After Matchday 5

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Liverpool 5 5 0 0 11 15 2 Man City 5 3 1 1 10 10 3 Tottenham 5 2 2 1 5 8 4 Man Utd 5 2 2 1 4 8 5 Leicester City 5 2 2 1 2 8 6 Chelsea 5 2 2 1 0 8 7 Arsenal 5 2 2 1 0 8 8 Bournemouth 5 2 1 2 -1 7 9 West Ham 4 2 1 1 -1 7 10 Southampton 5 2 1 2 -1 7 11 Everton 5 2 1 2 -2 7 12 Crystal Palace 5 2 1 2 -3 7 13 Norwich 5 2 0 3 -3 6 14 Burnley 5 1 2 2 -1 5 15 Sheffield Utd 5 1 2 2 -1 5 16 Brighton 5 1 2 2 -3 5 17 Newcastle 5 1 1 3 -4 4 18 Aston Villa 4 1 0 3 -2 3 19 Wolves 5 0 3 2 -4 3 20 Watford 5 0 2 3 -6 2

EPL Top Scorers After Matchday 4

EPL top scorers

Player Goals Assists

Sergio Aguero

Man City 7 1

Tammy Abraham

Chelsea 7 0

Teemu Pukki

Norwich 6 2

Raheem Sterling

Man City 5 0

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal 5 0

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool 4 2

Sadio Mane

Liverpool 4 1

Ashley Barnes

Burnley 4 0

Harry Kane

Tottenham 3 1

Marcus Rashford

Man Utd 3 1

Jamie Vardy

Leicester City 3 1