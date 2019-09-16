Oristefemi Presents 'Permanent' (Video)

A-list Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, who is popularly called by his first name, has thrilled fans with a new tune, “Permanent.”

The self-acclaimed best Nigerian artiste made this known via his social media platforms, stating that a new tune has been put out.

Concise News gathered that the video was directed by Bold Pictures.

New World Music boss, Jaywon, had released the visuals to his new track “Banuso” where he also featured the “number one musical Taliban.”

The hit single also features a cameo from comedian Josh2funny.

Meanwhile, Wife of Oritsefemi had once reacted to an abusive tweet directed at her.

The social media user claimed Nabila was a popular commercial sex worker at Ikeja before she met the artiste.

Reacting to this, Nabila listed all her educational qualifications, advising male folks to stop slut-shaming women on social media.