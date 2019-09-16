Obligation Of Christians For Nigeria To Attain Meaningful Devt - Priest

The Parish Priest of Church of Assumption Chongo Pyeng, Jos, Rev. Fr. Kizito Fogos has advised Christians in Nigeria to serve God in all sincerity for the country to meaningfully develop.

Concise News reports that Fogos, who gave the advice in a sermon on Sunday in Jos, attributed some of the woes currently bedeviling the nation to the return to idolatry.

He admonished people to shun the worship of idols, describing them as “smaller gods”.

He observed that most Christians have completely replaced God with idols, hence forcing Him to give deaf ears to the cry for a greater and better Nigeria.

Fogos said poor leadership, endemic corruption, insecurity, and other challenges facing the country were due to failure of Nigerians to serve the living God in sincerity.

“Christians in Nigeria are just like the Israelites that God rescued after more than 400 years of slavery in Egypt, but still disobeyed Him by serving other smaller gods.

“Bad leadership, corruption, killings and other challenges facing Nigeria today are because Christians have refused to submit themselves wholeheartedly to God; we have refused to rely on the one true God.

“Today, it is the Christians selling fake drugs, cheating others with impunity, killing for money and indulging in other vices.

“So, for Nigeria to attain any meaningful development, Christians must serve God in all sincerity,” he urged.

The cleric called on Christians to return to God and be Christ-like, adding that God is not man and will accept all those who come to Him in true repentance.

“Just like the story of the prodigal son in our gospel today, it is never late to turn to God.

“God is not man, and so Christians must leave those smaller gods and other evil doings, and return to the one true God. Only then, we shall experience the needed growth and development in Nigeria,” he said.